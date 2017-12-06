79-foot Montana Christmas tree lit outside US Capitol

WASHINGTON — A Christmas tree that was transported more than 3,600 miles (5,793 kilometres ) from Montana's Kootenai National Forest has been lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Ridley Brandmayr, an 11-year-old Bozeman boy, lit the 79-foot (24-meter) tree during a ceremony Wednesday evening. The Engelmann Spruce was cut in November and features 12,500 handmade ornaments.

The tradition started in 1964 when Speaker of the House John McCormack placed a live Christmas tree on the Capitol lawn. Nowadays, a different National Forest is chosen each year to provide "The People's Tree."