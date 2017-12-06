7th-grader arrested after bringing loaded gun into school

PHILADELPHIA — A seventh-grader at a Philadelphia public school is under arrest for bringing a loaded gun onto campus.

The 13-year-old at Gen. George A. McCall Elementary School was taken into custody Wednesday morning after another student alerted the principal the boy had a gun.

Police say the boy was arrested and no one was injured. A school district spokesman says the safety of students and staff is the district's top priority and they are co-operating with police.

It wasn't clear where the child got the gun. No other details were released.