Amid positive talk, some in GOP offer blunt take on taxes

WASHINGTON — Some GOP lawmakers are offering blunt assessments about parts of their massive tax packages, even as the legislation speeds toward approval in the Republican-controlled Congress.

Republican congressman Mark Sanford of South Carolina says the tax packages passed by the House and Senate focus more on helping big corporations than on cutting taxes for the middle-class.

Republican congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina complains that some taxpayers will eventually see tax increases.

Both the House and Senate have passed massive tax bills that would provide steep tax cuts for businesses and more modest tax breaks for families and individuals.