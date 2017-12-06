Authorities identify remains of missing North Carolina child

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina have positively identified the body of a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing from her home 10 days ago.

Local media outlets report the Onslow County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Wednesday that the remains were those of Mariah Woods. The news came as mourners gathered for a visitation at a funeral home.

Mariah's body was found in a creek less than a day after her mother's boyfriend was charged with hiding her body after knowing she didn't die of natural causes.