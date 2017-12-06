Billionaire Andrej Babis sworn in as Czech prime minister

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Czech President Milos Zeman has sworn in a populist billionaire as the country's new prime minister after his centrist movement won landslide parliamentary elections.

Andrej Babis' ANO (YES) movement won 78 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament in October. Known for his resolve to run the state like a company, Babis opposes setting a date for the adoption the euro common currency and rejects the EU's relocation system for migrants.

Wednesday's appointment comes despite fraud charges against him, a reason why none of the other parties agreed to create a coalition government with ANO.

Babis has created an ANO minority government with independent experts. Zeman, his ally, is expected to swear in the Cabinet next Wednesday.