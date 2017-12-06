Brazen burglar swipes guns, ammo from Florida police car

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a man who swiped an assault rifle, a stun gun and ammunition from a police cruiser that was parked outside a home in a Florida neighbourhood .

The burglary happened early Tuesday morning in a Pembroke Pines neighbourhood where an Opa-locka police officer had parked his vehicle.

Pembroke Pines Capt. Al Xiques said in a video posted on YouTube that authorities believe the man was involved in numerous vehicle burglaries that night in the same neighbourhood .

Surveillance video shows the man opening the car door and later the trunk to remove the guns and a police vest. He spent several minutes going through the vehicle.