Brazilian clown gives up Congress and denounces colleagues

RIO DE JANEIRO — A clown elected twice to Brazil's Congress has finally made his first address to the body — and probably his last.

There haven't been many laughs for Francisco Everardo Oliveira Silva since he won office in 2010, outpolling every other candidate in Brazil's largest state. He won re-election by a landslide in 2014, though he never made any speeches and has continued to work in a circus on weekends.

The performer known as Tiririca says he won't seek re-election because he's ashamed of his colleagues — most of whom have been implicated in corruption probes.