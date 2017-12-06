Committee opposes planned gun range near elementary school

COVENTRY, R.I. — A Rhode Island school committee has opposed a plan to build an outdoor gun range near an elementary school.

The Coventry School Committee is encouraging residents to attend a zoning board meeting Wednesday evening to voice their concerns about the project. Coventry is about 20 miles southwest of Providence.

A gun store owner has proposed building the range near Washington Oak Elementary School. He says the range would follow best safety practices, and there is no reason to worry.