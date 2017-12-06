Deadline looms for decision by hacked North Carolina county

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadline is approaching for one of North Carolina's largest counties to respond to a hacker who froze county servers and is demanding ransom.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio told reporters that local officials face a deadline of 1 p.m. Wednesday to decide whether to pay a ransom of two bitcoin, or more than $23,000.

On Wednesday morning, some county sites such as the jail inmate search function were down. Diorio said departments including the code enforcement office were using paper records.

The county issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday asking residents to contact county offices before visiting to see whether they are offering services.