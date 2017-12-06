Florida police officer who saved shooting victim losing job

ORLANDO, Fla. — A police officer who responded to a mass shooting at a Florida nightclub and now suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder is losing his job.

The Orlando Sentinel reports the Eatonville Town Council agreed Tuesday night to pay Cpl. Omar Delgado some $1,200 in accrued sick time and confirmed his last day of employment as Dec. 31.

Delgado was lauded as a hero for saving a Pulse nightclub shooting victim on June 12, 2016. He returned to patrol duty after the shooting that killed 49 people, but eventually took a desk job. He tells the newspaper he learned Monday that his job is ending.