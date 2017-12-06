For Tillerson, a lonely job defending Trump's Jerusalem move

BRUSSELS — Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is getting hit from all sides as U.S. allies deplore President Donald Trump's move to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

So far, not a single country other than Israel has thrown its support behind the declaration. Even the State Department concedes it could sow unrest throughout the Middle East.

Tillerson increasingly finds himself standing by himself these days as he explains his boss on the world stage. Defending Trump's foreign policy approach, Tillerson often says that "America first is not America alone."