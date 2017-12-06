French President Macron visits Algeria to boost co-operation

ALGIERS, Algeria — French President Emmanuel Macron is travelling to Algeria for a one-day working visit aimed at boosting the security and economic co-operation between the two countries.

Macron plans to walk the streets of Algiers city centre Wednesday before meeting with Algerian Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia and President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

They will discuss the situation in Algeria's troubled neighbour , Libya, as well as co-operation on the fight against extremism in the Sahel region, according to the French presidency.

Last February, then-presidential candidate Macron raised the topic of France's troubled relationship with former colony Algeria, calling the colonization of Algeria a "crime against humanity".