German factory orders see 3rd straight gain in October

BERLIN — Factory orders in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, were up 0.5 per cent in October compared with the previous month — the third consecutive monthly gain.

The Economy Ministry said Wednesday that the increase was fueled by slightly higher domestic demand and a larger increase in orders from outside the 19-nation eurozone. Orders from other eurozone countries were down 1.2 per cent .

The October gain followed increases of 4.1 per cent in August and 1.2 per cent in September, and came despite a below-average number of bulk orders.