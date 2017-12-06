German factory orders see 3rd straight gain in October
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Factory orders in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, were up 0.5
The Economy Ministry said Wednesday that the increase was fueled by slightly higher domestic demand and a larger increase in orders from outside the 19-nation eurozone. Orders from other eurozone countries were down 1.2
The October gain followed increases of 4.1
Economists have recently increased their growth forecasts for the German economy, with surveys showing business confidence at a record high and promising economic data. Its third-quarter growth rate of 0.8
Most Popular
-
"I am not afraid:" Marpole residents rally to welcome housing for homeless
-
Mapping out Vancouver's growing divide between rich and poor
-
A Nook for those in need: Downtown cafe allows customers to buy coffee for those who can't afford it
-
Church Wellesley Village on edge after most recent missing person found dead