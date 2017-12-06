Gov't report: US health care tab hit $3.3T in 2016

WASHINGTON — The government says U.S. health care spending reached $3.3 trillion last year, which averages out to $10,348 for every man, woman, and child.

The 4.3 per cent annual increase actually represented slower growth than in 2015, but health care spending still grew faster than the economy. Health care accounted for 17.9 per cent of the economy in 2016.

Wednesday's update comes from the Office of the Actuary, an economic analysis unit of the Health and Human Services department.

Hospitals accounted for more than 30 per cent of spending, clinicians represented 20 per cent , and prescription drugs accounted for 10 per cent .

Most of the cost is for the sickest people, with 5 per cent of the population accounting for about half the spending.