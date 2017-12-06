'Johnny Reb' Confederate statue has new home in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Confederate statue removed from the downtown park of a major Florida city now has a new home.

WFTV-TV reported Wednesday that the statue nicknamed "Johnny Reb" now stands in Orlando's Greenwood Cemetery.

The 106-year-old memorial was removed in July after public complaints that the monument is a symbol of racism and white supremacy.

The Greenwood Cemetery already has a section set aside for Confederate soldiers.