Man gets probation for throwing cat against wall, killing it
AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio man who pleaded no contest to killing his roommate's cat by throwing it against a wall has been sentenced to two years' probation.
The judge said Tuesday that prison time wasn't an option for 21-year-old University of Akron student Matthew McCullough. A state law mandates probation for the first
A new law last year elevated certain animal cruelty
The Akron Beacon Journal reports that McCullough apologized at the sentencing. Attorney Reid Yoder said McCullough is "not a deviant."
The cat allegedly scratched and urinated on McCullough. Yoder called the killing a "momentary lapse of judgment."
