Man sentenced in wrong-way crash that killed woman, hurt boy

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A man who drove the wrong way on a New Hampshire highway and crashed into a woman, killing her and seriously injuring her 4-year-old son, has been sentenced to six to 12 years behind bars.

The Valley News reports 40-year-old Daniel Cowdrey, of Hartland, Vermont, pleaded guilty Wednesday to negligent homicide and aggravated driving under the influence in the May 2016 crash. The plea deal called for one year of the sentence to be suspended.

Police say Cowdrey was travelling north in the southbound lane of Interstate 89 in Lebanon, New Hampshire, when he struck a vehicle driven by Ellynn Koelsch, of Cranston, Rhode Island. The 34-year-old Koelsch died at the scene.

Cowdrey didn't speak at the sentencing hearing at Grafton Superior Court.

___