Markets Right Now: US stocks hold steady after 3 down days

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks were holding steady in midday trading on Wall Street as the market stabilized following three days of losses.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed Wednesday as gains for some technology companies were offset by losses in energy and phone companies.

Facebook and Microsoft each rose 1.6 per cent , while AT&T gave back 1.2 per cent .

Discount retailer Fred's plunged 21 per cent after suspending its dividend and saying it may sell some assets.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up less than a point to 2,630.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 24,201. The Nasdaq composite added 8 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,771.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.33 per cent .

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as banks back some of their recent gains and technology companies continued to struggle.

Apple fell 1 per cent in early trading Wednesday and JPMorgan Chase fell a little under 1 per cent .

Discount retailer Fred's plunged 21 per cent after suspending its dividend and saying it may sell some assets.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1 point to 2,628.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 3 points, less than 0.1 per cent , to 24,177. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,769.