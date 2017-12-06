Markets Right Now: US stocks hold steady after 3 down days
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
11:45 a.m.
Stocks were holding steady in midday trading on Wall Street as the market stabilized following three days of losses.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was little changed Wednesday as gains for some technology companies were offset by losses in energy and phone companies.
Facebook and Microsoft each rose 1.6
Discount retailer Fred's plunged 21
The Standard & Poor's 500 index was up less than a point to 2,630.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 20 points, or 0.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.33
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as banks back some of their recent gains and technology companies continued to struggle.
Apple fell 1
Discount retailer Fred's plunged 21
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 1 point to 2,628.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 3 points, less than 0.1
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.3