Memoir by Japanese Emperor Hirohito fetches $275,000 in NY

NEW YORK — A memoir by Japanese Emperor Hirohito (hee-roh-HEE'-toh) that offers his recollections of World War II has fetched $275,000 at an auction in New York.

The 173-page document was dictated to several of his aides soon after the end of the war. It was sold at Bonhams on Wednesday.

The rare memoir was created at the request of Gen. Douglas MacArthur, whose administration controlled Japan at the time.

The memoir covers events from the Japanese assassination of Manchurian warlord Zhang Zuolin in 1928 to the emperor's surrender broadcast recorded on Aug. 14, 1945.

The document caused a sensation when it was first published in Japan in 1990, just after the emperor's death.