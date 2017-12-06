Men accused of dragging black man to death in 1983 indicted

GRIFFIN, Ga. — Two Georgia men accused of dragging a black man to his death behind a pickup truck have been formally charged.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that a Spalding County grand jury on Tuesday indicted 59-year-old Frank Gebhardt and 58-year-old Bill Moore Sr. in the 1983 slaying of Timothy Coggins. They face charges including felony murder.

District Attorney Ben Coker said at a bond hearing last month that Coggins was killed for "socializing with a white female."

Three others also face charges related to the killing.