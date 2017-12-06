Mickey Carroll, reporter who witnessed Oswald shooting, dies
ALBANY, N.Y. — Journalist and political pollster Maurice Carroll, who witnessed the murder of Lee Harvey Oswald, has died at the age of 86.
Carroll's death Wednesday from colon cancer was announced by Quinnipiac (KWIHN'-ih-pee-ak) University on behalf of his family.
Carroll, who went by Mickey, was raised in New Jersey and spent four decades as a journalist with The New York Times, New York Herald Tribune, Newark Star-Ledger and other publications. He covered the aftermath of the assassination of President John Kennedy and was present when his killer, Oswald, was gunned down by Jack Ruby.
Carroll taught journalism at Columbia University, New York University and Montclair State University. He was most recently a pollster at Quinnipiac.
Quinnipiac President John Lahey praised Carroll as a reporter in the finest tradition of American journalism.