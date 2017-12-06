New Zealand's governor general pays visit to Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia rolled out the red carpet Wednesday for New Zealand's governor general, who is marking 60 years of diplomatic ties between the countries.

Patsy Reddy's visit is the first to Malaysia by a New Zealand governor general since Silvia Cartwright's trip in 2004. The governor general acts as Queen Elizabeth II's representative in New Zealand and is a largely ceremonial position.

Reddy, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur late Tuesday for a four-day visit, was given a 21-gun salute at a state welcoming ceremony in Parliament attended by Malaysia's king, Prime Minister Najib Razak and Cabinet ministers.