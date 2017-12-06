North Dakota: Refinery near national park could win permit

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota health officials say a proposed oil refinery near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park complies with federal and state air pollution rules, but that a draft permit is still subject to public comment.

Meridian Energy Group Inc. officials say the Davis Refinery near Belfield, North Dakota, would be the "cleanest refinery on the planet." But opponents worry about pollution in the park named for a former president revered for his conservation advocacy.

The refinery would process up to 49,500 barrels of Bakken crude per day.

The state Health Department says a public comment period on a draft air pollution control permit will begin Friday and end Jan. 26, with a public hearing set for Jan. 17 at Dickinson State University.