Official: Not much drug market change after Guzman arrest

WASHINGTON — A top U.S. anti-drug official says that almost two years after the recapture of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, there haven't been big changes in the drug trade.

James Walsh says that "what I am hearing is the changes aren't significant because the consumption and the demand is still there."

Walsh is the State Department's acting principal deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs. He spoke Wednesday at a conference in Cancun, Mexico.