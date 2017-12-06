Putin inches toward declaring his re-election bid

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has inched closer to declaring his intention to seek re-election in next March's vote, saying he will weigh the decision based on public support.

Speaking at a meeting with volunteers Wednesday, Putin was asked if he would run and said that public trust would be a key factor in his decision.

He said he would decide "shortly" if he will run in the March 18 vote, adding — to massive applause — that he would take the audience's support into account.