Reform Judaism group says Trump embassy decision ill-timed

BOSTON — The Union for Reform Judaism in the U.S. is calling President Donald Trump's anticipated announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital "ill-timed."

Organization President Rabbi Rick Jacobs said in a statement Wednesday that while the reform movement believes "Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish people" and the U.S. Embassy should be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, now is not the time.

Jacobs said "we cannot support his decision to begin preparing that move now, absent a comprehensive plan for a peace process."

The New York City-based organization added that the relocation of the embassy should be done in the broader context reflecting Jerusalem's status as a city holy to Jews, Christians and Muslims.