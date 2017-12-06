Rio police capture drug boss, rare victory amid violence

RIO DE JANEIRO — Police in Rio de Janeiro have captured one of Brazil's most wanted drug bosses in a massive operation that included armed forces.

Wednesday's capture of Rogerio Avelino da Silva represented a rare victory for authorities in Rio. The city is struggling to stem rising violence a year after hosting the Summer Olympics.

The man known as "Rogerio 157" was captured in a slum in northern Rio. News portal G1 showed video of him handcuffed and being led by police.

Authorities in Rio have been trying to apprehend da Silva for months. He is accused of crimes including homicide, trafficking and extortion.