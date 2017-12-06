Saudi at Guantanamo said to have admitted helping 9-11 plot
GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba — A retired FBI agent has testified that a Saudi held at the Guantanamo Bay detention
Retired special agent Abigail Perkins led the interrogation of Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi over four days at the U.S. base in Cuba in January 2004.
Al-Hawsawi is now facing trial by military commission for his role in the attacks. Perkins was called to testify in a pretrial hearing Wednesday to rebut a
She said the 49-year-old Saudi willingly told investigators of his role and was pleased with the outcome. No trial date has been set for al-Hawsawi and four co-defendants.