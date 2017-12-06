Saudi at Guantanamo said to have admitted helping 9-11 plot

GUANTANAMO BAY NAVAL BASE, Cuba — A retired FBI agent has testified that a Saudi held at the Guantanamo Bay detention centre admitted to helping seven of the 19 hijackers in the Sept. 11 attacks buy plane tickets and transfer money.

Retired special agent Abigail Perkins led the interrogation of Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi over four days at the U.S. base in Cuba in January 2004.

Al-Hawsawi is now facing trial by military commission for his role in the attacks. Perkins was called to testify in a pretrial hearing Wednesday to rebut a defence claim that al-Hawsawi doesn't meet criteria to be charged with war crimes before the commission.