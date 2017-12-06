School police officer breaking up fight doused with bleach

BALTIMORE — School officials say a Baltimore city school police officer was doused with bleach while breaking up a fight.

News outlets report Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House-Foster says an 18-year-old student at Achievement Academy threw bleach in the unnamed officer's eyes Tuesday. She said the bleach also splattered in the eyes of a hall monitor and onto the clothes of another student.

House-Foster says the student will be charged with three counts of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She has not been named.

The officer and hall monitor were taken to the hospital, and later released. House-Foster said the student didn't require treatment, and both are expected to fully recover.