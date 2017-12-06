Scuffles in Greece before protest over teen's death in 2008
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — Small groups of youths have clashed with Greek police before a demonstration to mark the ninth anniversary of the fatal police shooting of a teenager in Athens that sparked the worst rioting Greece had seen in decades.
Groups of youths threw flares at riot police, who responded with limited use of tear gas in central Athens. The tension came ahead of a student demonstration through the
About 2,000 police were deployed in Athens for the commemorations of the 2008 death of 15-year-old Alexis Grigoropoulos, shot by police while out with friends in a central
Most Popular
-
Nenshi says Seattle deal shows a 'larger universe of options' for arena
-
A Nook for those in need: Downtown cafe allows customers to buy coffee for those who can't afford it
-
Transgender youth avoid health care due to stigma: UBC study
-
"I am not afraid:" Marpole residents rally to welcome housing for homeless