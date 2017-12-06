The Latest: Conyers' exit could open political floodgates

DETROIT — The Latest on U.S. Rep. John Conyers' resignation amid sexual harassment allegations (all times local):

2 p.m.

John Conyers' resignation from the U.S. House amid sexual harassment allegations unlocks the seat he's held for more than a half-century.

That could set off a free-for-all race to replace him, with at least three potential legacy candidates, including two Conyers' relatives and a son of a prominent former mayor.

Gov. Rick Snyder will schedule special primary and general elections to fill the vacancy left by Conyers' resignation.

Conyers announced what he called his "retirement" Tuesday after calls to resign from Democratic colleagues. He vehemently denies all accusations.

The 88-year-old civil rights leader endorsed his son, political neophyte John Conyers III. A grand-nephew, Michigan state Sen. Ian Conyers, also plans to run.

Coleman Young II, son of Detroit's first black mayor, is among several pondering a run.

___

7:30 a.m.

A woman who worked as a volunteer for John Conyers says she was sexually harassed by the former Democratic congressman.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing several women who have accused Conyers of sexual misconduct, posted an affidavit from Delores Lyons on Twitter Tuesday, after Conyers announced his resignation.

Lyons tells WXYZ-TV that on one occasion Conyers put her hand in his lap while she was driving. She says he touched her inappropriately two other times while she was a volunteer between 2010 and 2014.