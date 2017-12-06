The Latest: Democratic lawmaker blasts GOP move in gun bill

WASHINGTON — The Latest on legislation intended to make it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

Democratic Rep. Elizabeth Esty says Republicans are catering to gun industry lobbyists by combining a bill on background checks with one making it easier to carry concealed guns across state lines.

Esty, who represents Newtown, Connecticut, calls the GOP manoeuvr "an insult to the folks in Sandy Hook," a Newtown village where 20 school children and six adults were killed in 2012.

Esty says the background check measure would help ensure mental health and criminal records are loaded into a federal database. She says "that will be a good thing to do."

But she blasted Republicans for including the measure in a "horrible bill" that she said will overturn tough gun laws in states such as Connecticut and ensure that "the lowest common denominator would reign for the entire country."

____

3:05 a.m.

The Republican-controlled House is taking up a bill to make it easier for gun owners to legally carry concealed weapons across state lines.

It is the first gun legislation in Congress since mass shootings in Nevada and Texas killed more than 80 people.

Republicans said the bill would allow gun owners to travel freely without worrying about conflicting state laws.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi accused Republicans of doing the bidding of the National Rifle Association, which calls the concealed-carry law its top legislative priority. Pelosi said Republicans were "brazenly moving to hand the NRA the biggest item on its Christmas wish list."