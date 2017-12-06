The Latest: Trump supporter says he met with Russian

WASHINGTON — The Latest on investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election (all times EST):

4:15 p.m.

A prominent supporter of Donald Trump's presidential campaign has told the House intelligence committee he met a Russian with ties to President Vladimir Putin in the Seychelles islands earlier this year, but he denies he was representing Trump in the exchange.

Erik Prince says he and Kirill Dmitriev of the Russian Direct Investment Fund had a 30-minute conversation in a hotel bar Jan. 11 and discussed oil and commodity prices and how much Dmitriev wished trade relationships would improve. The meeting has captured the interest of investigators since an April report in The Washington Post that it was an attempt to establish a back-channel line of communication between Trump and Putin.

Prince, the founder of the security firm Blackwater, denies that assertion in a transcript the committee released Wednesday.

___

10:15 a.m.

Donald Trump Jr. was being interviewed Wednesday in private as part of the House intelligence committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The interview with President Donald Trump's eldest son comes as both the House and Senate intelligence panels are investigating a meeting that Trump Jr. and other Trump campaign officials held with Russians last year. They're also interested in messages Trump Jr. exchanged with WikiLeaks, the website that leaked emails from top Democratic officials during the campaign.