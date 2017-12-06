Trump speaks to Romney amid speculation on Utah Senate race

WASHINGTON — A top White House aide says President Donald Trump spoke late Tuesday with 2012 GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

Kellyanne Conway said on CNN Wednesday that the two had a "wonderful conversation."

It was not clear if they discussed the Utah Senate race. Romney has been considering a 2018 run in Utah if Sen. Orrin Hatch retires. Trump has encouraged Hatch, 83, to seek another term.

Conway wouldn't say if Trump would support Romney in a potential Senate bid.

Romney fiercely criticized Trump during the presidential campaign.