UN envoy meets North Korean foreign minister

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of — A senior United Nations official and North Korea's foreign minister have held talks in Pyongyang.

Jeffrey Feltman, the U.N. undersecretary-general for political affairs, met with Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho on Thursday, the second full day of the highest-level U.N. visit to the North since 2010. He arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday for a four or five-day stay.

It's not immediately known what the two discussed. According to North Korea's state-run media, Feltman discussed U.N. assistance and operations in North Korea in a meeting with the vice foreign minister on Wednesday.

Six U.N. agencies, with about 50 international staff, are represented in the North.