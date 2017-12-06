US records strongest US worker productivity in 3 years
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. worker productivity rose 3
The increase in productivity in the July-September quarter was double the 1.5
The third quarter figure for productivity was unchanged from an initial estimate while
Economists are hopeful that the upturn in productivity may be a sign that this key measure of living standards is improving after a prolonged period of weakness.
Economists believe finding ways to increase productivity, the amount of output per hour of work, is the biggest challenge facing the economy right now. They say that without an improvement, the Trump administration will have difficulty reaching its goal of doubling economic growth in coming years.
The upturn in the past two quarters reflects the fact that overall output, as measured by the gross domestic product, accelerated sharply following a weak start to the year. GDP grew at an annual rate of 3.3
Productivity actually declined in 2016, dropping 0.1
Productivity has averaged annual gains of just 1.2
Rising productivity allows employers to boost wages without triggering higher inflation.