News / World

US to review ended protections for Yellowstone grizzly bears

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013 file photo, a grizzly bear cub forages for food a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. Researchers say there are an estimated 718 bears in the region, a figure that‚Äôs little changed from last year as state officials prepare for possible hunts for the animals for the first time in decades. (Alan Rogers /The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2013 file photo, a grizzly bear cub forages for food a few miles from the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Gardiner, Mont. Researchers say there are an estimated 718 bears in the region, a figure that‚Äôs little changed from last year as state officials prepare for possible hunts for the animals for the first time in decades. (Alan Rogers /The Casper Star-Tribune via AP, File)

BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. officials say they'll review the recent lifting of protections for Yellowstone-area grizzly bears in light of a court ruling that retained protections for grey wolves in the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday that it is seeking public comment on the court ruling given the possible implications for an estimated 700 bears in and around Yellowstone National Park.

Those bears lost their protections July 31, allowing future trophy hunts in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

On August 1, a federal appeals court in the wolf case said wildlife officials needed to give more consideration to how a species' loss of historical habitat affects its recovery.

Like wolves, grizzly bears have recovered well in some areas but remain absent from much of their historical range.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular