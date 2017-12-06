US warns Kenya's opposition against Odinga 'inauguration'
A
A
Share via Email
NAIROBI, Kenya — The United States is urging Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga to call off an "inauguration ceremony" next week meant to protest President Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election.
A U.S. Embassy statement calls the Dec. 12 ceremony "extra-
The statement comes as the top U.S. official for African affairs, Donald Yamamoto, visits the East African economic hub after it faced months of political turmoil, including a repeat presidential election. He met with government and opposition leaders.
The opposition calls its planned swearing-in of Odinga "lawful" and blames so-called "stolen" elections for polarizing the country.
The U.S. statement also urges Kenya's security forces to show "maximum restraint" after months of deadly clashes with opposition supporters.