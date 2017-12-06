Woman who volunteered for Conyers alleges sexual harassment

DETROIT — A woman who worked as a volunteer for John Conyers says she was sexually harassed by the former Democratic congressman.

Lisa Bloom, an attorney representing several women who have accused Conyers of sexual misconduct, posted an affidavit from Delores Lyons on Twitter Tuesday, after Conyers announced his resignation.

Lyons tells WXYZ-TV that on one occasion Conyers put her hand in his lap while she was driving. She says he touched her inappropriately two other times while she was a volunteer between 2010 and 2014.