Yemen rebels disperse protests demanding slain leader's body

SANAA, Yemen — Yemeni rebel forces have dispersed a protest staged by dozens of women in the capital, Sanaa, demanding the handover of the body of slain former President Ali Abdullah Saleh for burial.

Wednesday's protests took place outside a rebel-run hospital where the body has been kept since he was killed on Monday by his onetime allies, the Iran-backed Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

Witnesses say the protest lasted less than an hour before rebel forces violently dispersed it. They spoke on condition of anonymity, fearing reprisals.