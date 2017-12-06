Zippy's back! Town's elf on a shelf has been returned

DEERFIELD, N.H. — A New Hampshire town is happy to report that its beloved elf-on a shelf has been returned, more than a day after he vanished.

The Deerfield Rescue Squad posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning that Zippy the elf is a little wet, but safe. It featured photos of him carried by a police officer and parked in a car.

The rescue says "Our Holiday Magic is back."

It's not clear where Zippy was or if someone might be accused of taking him. A message left with the rescue squad wasn't immediately returned.