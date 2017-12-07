3 women charged in hot van death of woman in their care

BRENHAM, Texas — Three women have been charged with murder in the death of a resident at a centre for people with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas whose body was found in a hot van in July.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office says the three women were indicted Nov. 28 in Amy Parrish's death. They were arrested this week.

Authorities say workers at the Brenham State Supported Living Center hunted for the 48-year-old Parrish for hours before discovering her body in the van, parked outside the centre . First Assistant District Attorney Adam Muery (MUR'-ee) said Thursday that prosecutors don't believe the workers intended to cause her death.

Two later resigned. The third is on leave.

If convicted, all could face life in prison.