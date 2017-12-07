7 students at NY state college arrested in hazing probe

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — Seven students at a state college in New York are among nine people facing charges as a result of a hazing investigation.

Officials at the State University of New York's College at Brockport say the students have been charged with such misdemeanours as hazing, assault, criminal nuisance and animal cruelty. They're scheduled to appear in Brockport Village Court on Friday.

Nine males were detained last week after police executed a search warrant at a house bordering the campus, located 15 miles (24 kilometres ) west of Rochester. Authorities say it was occupied by an unrecognized fraternity known as the Delts.

The grand council of the Delta Sigma Phi national fraternity revoked the Brockport chapter's charter in 2001.