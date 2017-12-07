Agents conduct after-hours search at Cleveland City Hall

CLEVELAND — Agents from the FBI, IRS and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development have conducted an after-hours search at Cleveland City Hall.

Spokespeople for the FBI and IRS have confirmed that agents went to City Hall after the building closed Wednesday night as part of a criminal investigation but wouldn't provide details about what agents were looking for at the building.

A Cleveland spokesman said Thursday that the search was part of an "ongoing investigation" and that the city is co-operating with federal authorities. He declined to say what the investigation concerns.