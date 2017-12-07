News / World

California sheriff: 'Screw-up' behind release of molester

This undated photo provided by the Merced County Sheriff's office shows Primitivo Gonzalez. A California sheriff says a "screw-up" led to the mistaken release of Gonzalez, who had pleaded guilty to child molestation. (Merced County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MERCED, Calif. — A California sheriff says a "screw-up" led to the mistaken release of an inmate who had pleaded guilty to child molestation.

The Merced Sun-Star reported Thursday that Merced County jailers mistakenly allowed 38-year-old Primitivo Gonzalez to post bail on Nov. 22.

Gonzalez had pleaded guilty to repeatedly molesting a 5-year-old girl.

A judge had ordered him held without bail until sentencing, when he faced 35 years-to-life in prison.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke says he takes responsibility for the mistaken release and has taken steps to prevent a repeat.

The sheriff defends not making public the man's release.

He says he believed Gonzalez quickly returned to Mexico and is no longer a threat in Merced County.

Information from: Merced Sun-Star, http://www.mercedsun-star.com

