Case of ex-priest accused in 1960 death goes to jury
EDINBURG, Texas — The murder trial of a former priest accused of killing a woman in South Texas in 1960 has been sent to the jury.
Prosecutors and
An autopsy determined that Garza was beaten, raped while unconscious and asphyxiated. The teacher and former beauty queen was 25.
Prosecution witnesses testified that the sheriff, district attorney and church officials at the time conspired to protect Feit. A former monk told jurors that Feit confessed to him three years after the killing and showed no remorse.
Feit's attorney argues there's insufficient evidence to convict the former priest.
