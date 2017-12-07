College cancels speech by advocate for guns on campuses
AMHERST, Mass. — A Massachusetts college has apologized for
Antonia Okafor says Hampshire College in Amherst
The college apologized, but it says the event was
Okafor is co-founder of a group that calls itself a movement of women "who feel empowered when they use their gun for self-
She was invited to speak by a group for South Asian and international students. The school didn't spell out what was missing from the group's application, but it says it's trying to reschedule.
Okafor says it's sad that free speech and gun rights are hated at a U.S. college.