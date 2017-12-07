College professor beaten by group of teens in Staten Island
NEW YORK — Authorities say a City University of New York college professor was beaten by a group of teenagers when he tried to stop them from starting a fire.
WABC-TV reports the attack happened in Staten Island's St. George
The professor was attacked by the teens when he told them to stop. Witnesses say the group punched and kicked the victim for several minutes before leaving.
Residents tell WABC-TV children in the
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com