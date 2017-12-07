Court declines to reduce sentence of self-described psychic

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio appeals court has declined to reduce the prison sentence of a self-described psychic who authorities say bilked more than $1 million in cash and valuables from clients by preying on their fears.

Cleveland.com reports 43-year-old Gina Miller was sentenced in April to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated theft in a scheme that prosecutors say operated for about 15 years. One of the Mentor woman's arguments was that her clients partly "induced or facilitated the offence " by seeking her guidance.

The 11th District Court of Appeals ruling Monday said Miller exploited her victims.

Authorities have said Miller told clients that they were cursed and that she needed money to remove the curse.