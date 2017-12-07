DA seeks new judge in Penn State fraternity deadly fall case

BELLEFONTE, Pa. — Prosecutors want a new judge to be appointed as they pursue reinstated criminal charges in the death of a pledge after a Penn State fraternity party earlier this year.

The hearing Thursday will determine whether a new district judge will preside over what will be a second preliminary hearing.

District Judge Allen Sinclair in September threw out involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against eight defendants in the February death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Other charges were forwarded to county court for trial. Prosecutors recently added additional charges based on recovered footage from the house's security system.